Thousands come out for a taste of the islands at ‘Hawaii on the Hill’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington D.C. got a little taste of Hawaii this week with its sixth annual Hawaii on the Hill.
The two-day event, which wrapped up Wednesday, brought island businesses, food and culture to Capitol Hill. For some companies, it was a way to gain exposure on the East Coast by distributing samples and making connections with other business leaders.
“People come here to experience a taste of Hawaii,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. “They like our products, they like our stuff, they like our people, they like getting the lei.”
About 300 boxes of Hawaiian goods from more than 80 different companies were shipped to Washington D.C. for the event.
Companies included Maui Brewing Co., King’s Hawaiian and Lion Coffee.
The event is the most popular of its kind at Capitol Hill so far, with more than 2,000 Congressional members and state and agency representatives in attendance.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.