Task force to be formed to examine Hawaii’s involuntary hospitalization procedures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Governor David Ige has signed a bill to create a task force to review laws on involuntary hospitalization.
State law requires those at risk of harming themselves or others to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Often times, this is an issue prevalent in the homeless or mentally ill community.
The task force will review current protocols and procedures to make transporting individuals more efficient, and avoid unnecessary transports.
The group will also work with the Department of Health to designate facilities for patients.
Under the bill, the task force is expected to file a report with their findings at the start of the 2020 legislative session.
