Report: Hawaii students miss more school because of suspensions than average

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii public school students miss more school days because of suspensions than their mainland counterparts.
That’s according to a new report published by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The report said that Hawaii had 41 suspended days for every 100 students, whereas the national average was 23 days.
Students with disabilities, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders were more likely to lose school days from suspensions, the report added.
The DOE says it’s working to address the issue.
According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, drug violations and harassment were the top two causes leading to suspensions across the state.
