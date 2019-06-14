Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard makes the cut for first presidential debate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will take part in the first democratic presidential debate.
The Democratic National Committee announced the top 20 democratic candidates who will participate in the event later this month.
Gabbard will spar with Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tim Ryan and Jay Inslee.
The two-hour discussion will be broadcast by NBC live from Miami. The first night will be held on June 26. The second grouping of candidates will debate the following night.
In order to qualify to participate in the debate, candidates needed to have substantial grounds in fundraising and polling. NBC News says candidates needed to have at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls, or proof of 65,000 unique donors. At least 200 of those donors had to come from at least 20 states.
The way debating candidates were divided was at random except for the front-runners. The Democratic National Committee intentionally split them up to avoid the impression that one night was more important than the other.
