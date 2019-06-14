Pisa Tinoisamoa joins Los Angeles Rams at Farrington High School for special donation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Rams are back in town this week and they’re already making an impact on the local community.
The Rams spent time with the Farrington High School football team this morning in Kalihi and donated football cleans worn by Rams players to its student-athletes.
Former UH and Rams linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa joined the Rams this morning to share some words of wisdom to the next generation of local prep talent. When he was approached about the possibility of sharing his life story with young student-athletes, Tinoisamoa jumped at the opportunity.
"For me, it was a no-brainer. I love this place, it has a very special place in my heart,” Tinoisamaoa said. “To come back and to be able to share the game I love and give back to the game I love - easy money.”
As for the donation from the Rams organization, Tinoisamoa said how special it is for any football player to get a new pair of football cleats - especially from NFL players.
“Cleats was something I wasn't very fortunate to have growing up and so the opportunity these kids get, I mean these are some really high-end cleats from players that are at the highest level, I think is such a great opportunity for these kids,” he said.
The Rams are on Oahu for the rest of the week to promote their August 17th NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium.
Here’s a look at the team’s schedule over the next few days:
SATURDAY, JUNE 15
Los Angeles Rams Cheer Camp. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Iolani School Gym – 563 Kamoku Street
- Free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the Kaimuki High School softball field from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enter from Winam or Date Street.
7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Championships. 9:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Iolani School Football and Baseball Fields – 563 Kamoku Street
- Free parking is available on the Kaimuki High School softball field from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Enter from Winam or Date Street.
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Rams Safety John Johnson III to Participate in Hawaii Activities
- Stand-Up Paddle Boarding. 10:00-11:15 a.m.
- Waikiki Beach Activities at Hilton Hawaiian Village – 2005 Kalia Road
- Culinary Session. 12:00-1:30 p.m.
- Location: Mahina & Sun’s at Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club – 412 Lewers Street
