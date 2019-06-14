Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Pearl City

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS confirms a motorcyclist was transported in serious condition following a crash Thursday night.
A 48-year-old man collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Komo Mai Road and Waimano Home Road just before 8 p.m.
Officials said they did find a helmet at the scene, however they are unsure if he was wearing it at the time of the crash.
Other factors of the crash were not immediately known.
This story may be updated.
