Moiliili art installation is meant to attract drivers’ attention (and slow them down)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paintbrushes in hand, volunteers converged on a Moilili intersection Thursday to kick off a massive art installation that also has a practical purpose: Slowing drivers down.
The Blue Zones Project, a well-being initiative, is collaborating with Hawaii artist Luke DeKneef to paint pedestrian bulb-outs at the intersection of South King and Isenburg streets.
The street level art is meant to evoke images of Moiliili, including its historical caves and loi.
The city installed the pedestrian safety bulb-outs, or curb extensions, in 2016. And the Blue Zones Project hopes the project won’t just further shield walkers, but slow down drivers.
“Slowing down traffic, having them slow down and look at what this artwork is, can really help to reduce speeds, and that’s really what saves lives,” said Colby Takeda, of the Blue Zones Project.
The intersection saw around 70 car crashes and three pedestrian accidents from 2007 to 2016, according to the group.
The volunteers and DeKneef hopes to wrap up the work Friday.
They’ll also be picking up litter on Friday afternoon in Old Stadium Park, and will offer a free yoga session and bike workshops at 5 p.m. in the park.
