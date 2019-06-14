Matt Barnes recalls memories playing at the Oracle Arena for the Golden State Warriors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amidst the hype and excitement for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, former NBA All-Stars and fans alike will be preparing for one last game in the Oracle Arena.
The Golden State Warriors will play their final game of basketball in Oakland. The Warriors will move across the bay to the Chase Center in San Francisco at the start of the 2019-20 season.
Currently thousands of miles away from the Bay, former NBA star Matt Barnes is on Oahu to help out with a free youth camp, hosted by Warriors legend Baron Davis.
Barnes won a championship in the Oracle and the memories the California native made during his time there will never be forgotten.
“A lot of special memories to me,” Barnes said. “To me, that's the best fan base in professional sports -- so very emotional for me, I'm sure it will be emotional for the players and the community, it's such a great community.”
Barnes’ stint with the Golden State Warriors lasted from 2006-2008, he then returned to the team in 2017 when they won a championship.
“It's a special place in my heart for those fans and that team because it's such a great city.” Barnes said.
The Toronto Raptors lead the series 3-2 and with their backs against the wall, Barnes believes that the fans will help the depleaded Warriors to another championship.
“The fact that its Game 6, the last game ever there,” Barnes said. “I think the crowd will help them get through it and force a Game 7.”
