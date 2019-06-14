Kauai land sale lawsuit linked to Facebook’s Zuckerberg is dismissed

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A lawsuit over a kuleana land sale on Kauai linked to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been dismissed.
State Circuit Judge Randal Valenciano said the issues raised in the case were redundant to those in the quiet title case, and should have been handled in that process, according to the Garden Island newspaper.
The dispute centers around kuleana land on Zuckerberg’s property.
In March, Carlos Andrade — a retired University of Hawaii professor — purchased three of the four parcels at auction.
Ten days ago, bidding reopened and Andrade outbid his relatives for the fourth parcel.
He’s paying about $2 million for the properties.
His relatives sued him the next day.
“I don’t know if vindicated is the right word but Dr. (Carlos) Andrade has proven himself in my mind as the sole and consistent steward of these lands," said Andrade’s attorney, Harvey Cohen.
In a statement, his family members said:
“We have not been afforded an opportunity to conduct discovery and find the truth concerning who has truly funded the quiet title case and who is truly funding the bidding of $2.145 million as part of forced sale of the Rapozo family kuleana.”
The statement continued, “We simply do not believe a retired college professor can afford all of this on his own and it should frighten Hawaii if this sets a precedent.”
They are considering appealing the ruling.
If no appeal is filed, the sales could be completed as early as August.
