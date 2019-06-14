Kaiser, Queen’s Health headed to court over emergency billing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dispute over emergency care billing has two of the state’s biggest medical providers headed to federal court.
Kaiser Permanente filed a federal lawsuit this week against Queen’s Health Systems.
The reason: Queen’s said it would start directly billing patients at full emergency rates after fee negotiations between the two health care companies fell apart.
Kaiser has patients that go to Queen’s emergency rooms on three islands.
Members who need emergency help shouldn’t have to worry about high bills, a representative from Kaiser said.
Queen’s said it is reviewing the lawsuit.
