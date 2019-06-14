'Iolani graduate Bobby Webster wins NBA title as Toronto Raptors GM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA title in franchise history after taking down the Golden State Warriors in six games.
Not only did the players and coaches have something to celebrate on the court at the Oracle Arena, so did Raptors general manager Bobby Webster.
The former ‘Iolani School graduate was instrumental in orchestrating the Raptors front office since being hired back in 2017, becoming the youngest general manager in the NBA (32 years old.)
The Honolulu native has also served as the team’s vice president of basketball management and strategy before taking over as general manager to work alongside president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri.
