Ige, other governors meet with Trump to talk workforce development

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige, along with seven other governors, met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss workforce development.
The conversation focused on everything from child care to paid family leave.
“For the first time in our country, we have more job vacancies than we have qualified people to fill them," said Gov. David Ige, in a news release. “Hawaii is among the states that are working to prepare the workforce for those jobs – expanding paid internships and apprenticeship programs.”
Also at the meeting: Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee and Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.