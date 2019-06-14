Halawa inmate’s attempted escape prompts hours-long lockdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Halawa Correctional Facility inmate tried to escape Thursday morning by climbing an inner security fence near the recreation field.
Authorities said he was quickly captured and did not get outside the minimum security prison’s perimeter.
The inmate was identified as Bronson Kekuewa, who is serving time for several drug counts.
After the incident, he was taken to an emergency room for cuts he got from razor wire on the fence.
The attempted escape happened about 8:30 a.m., prompting a three-hour-long lockdown. The state didn’t notify the media about the escape attempt, however, until about 4 p.m.
“The staff’s immediate response to the situation prevented an escape,” said Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda, in a news release. “I commend them for their quick reaction and a job well done."
Kekuewa is expected to face charges for the attempted escape.
An internal investigation into the incident is underway, while the state Sheriffs Division will conduct the criminal investigation.
This story will be updated.
