Forecast: Dry weather with light trades and rising surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north will keep light to moderate trade winds blowing over the islands with only light showers for windward and mauka areas during the night and morning hours. A weak disturbance will pass to the south, increasing showers for the Big Island Friday night through Saturday night. Trade winds will also increase a bit as the disturbance moves east to west, with the locally breezy trades holding through early next week.