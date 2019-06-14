Foodie Fix: Vino’s new menu items including linguine with clams, lamb shank and saffron risotto

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vino chef Keith Endo recently traveled to Italy and was inspired to bring back the delicious, yet simple tastes of the country.
There are 3 new menu items including Manila clams with linguine which is also known as linguine con vongole. Also recently added are the lamb shank and the saffron risotto topped with foie gras.
Vino is also offering takeout for old favorites like spaghetti bolognese and shrimp scampi for $15 - $19. It’s more pasta than you would normally get for the same price.
Use the #Vinokeychainspecials to find out the new item on Tuesdays.
