Dry trade wind weather, with a south swell on the way

High pressure to the north will keep light to moderate trade winds blowing over the islands with only light showers for windward and mauka areas during the night and morning hours. A weak disturbance will pass to the south, increasing showers for the Big Island Friday night through Saturday night. Trade winds will also increase a bit as the disturbance moves east to west, with the locally breezy trades holding through early next week.
A high surf advisory will be in effect for all south-facing shores from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, with surf heights in the 6 to 9 foot range, peaking Friday afternoon into early Saturday. The south-southwest swell will also boost waves for some west-facing shores. A pair of small northwest swells are expected Friday into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.