City hall to be lit up in red to raise awareness about blood donation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in red Friday for World Blood Donor Day.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the special color request to help raise awareness about blood donations.
Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank of Hawaii’s chief executive officer, said World Blood Donor Day “honors the heroes in our Hawaii community who regularly donate blood, and calls on each of us to give back to our family, friends, and neighbors in need by rolling up our sleeves to save lives.”
In Hawaii, only 2% of the population donates blood, but 200 donors are needed daily to meet people’s needs.
“Donating blood is a concrete way to not only make a difference, but to also help save a life...The volunteers at the Blood Bank, along with all of our donors, are true heroes,” Caldwell said.
To find blood drives near you or to sign up to donate, click here.
