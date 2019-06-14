Baron Davis teams up with Lili’uokalani Trust to put on basketball camp for 100 local kids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis has partnered with the Lili’uokalani Trust to put on a basketball camp for about 100 young kids from all across the state.
This five-day camp allows boys and girls, ages 8-14, to learn the fundamentals of basketball through drills and also build their Native Hawaiian cultural foundation and enhance their 21st century leadership skills.
“The kids in Hawaii really don’t get the attention, and we want to bring attention to them, to show them that they are loved and that what LT is all about and that’s what I’m all about”. Davis said.
The Baron Davis Basketball Camp is supported by UWish, which focuses on diversity and upholds the spirit of goodwill and community, which is inline with what the Lili’uokalani Trust believes in and wants to promote.
The camp runs from Tuesday, June 11 through Saturday, June 15 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
