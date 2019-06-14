Baron Davis calls Warriors’ last game at the Oracle Arena a ‘bittersweet’ moment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis was a human highlight reel for the Golden State Warriors.
With the Warriors preparing to play their final game in the Oracle Arena tonight. Davis couldn’t help but feel nostalgic about his playing days in Golden State.
“Nothing but endless memories,” Davis said. “My love and affinity for the fans, even when I come back and I’m not playing, their energy and spirit makes me feel like I could go back out there and play.”
Davis, a Golden State legend and a two-time NBA All-Star, was in Honolulu today to host a free youth clinic. While he’s not in Oakland to send off the Oracle Arena in person, he understands the significance of the team and facility had on the community.
“It's going to be bittersweet for everybody in the Bay Area,” Davis said. “But I’m just so happy that the Warriors were able to win those championships.”
The Warriors take on the Raptors tonight in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and Davis said that the Warriors need to send the oracle out on a high note.
“Tonight, you know, this is decision making time, we need a ‘Dubs’ victory so we can close out Oracle the right way.” Davis said.
