Analysis: The average mortgage debt in Hawaii tops $340,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The average mortgage debt in Hawaii is $342,613.
That’s the second-highest average in the nation, just behind California (average mortgage debt: $347,652), according to a new analysis.
Maryland rounds out the top three, with an average mortgage debt of $256,744.
The analysis from 24/7 Wall St. also found that Hawaii had the fourth-lowest homeownership rate, at 58.5%. Meanwhile, some 64.2% of homeowners in the islands have a mortgage.
The high average mortgage debt in Hawaii certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise. The state has the highest median home value in the nation. Coming in at no. 2: California.
West Virginia homeowners had the lowest average mortgage debt, at $114,583.
