Analysis: The average mortgage debt in Hawaii tops $340,000
Hawaii homeowners have the second-highest mortgage debt in the nation. (Image: Daderot/Wikimedia Commons)
By HNN Staff | June 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM HST - Updated June 14 at 12:00 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The average mortgage debt in Hawaii is $342,613.

That’s the second-highest average in the nation, just behind California (average mortgage debt: $347,652), according to a new analysis.

Maryland rounds out the top three, with an average mortgage debt of $256,744.

The analysis from 24/7 Wall St. also found that Hawaii had the fourth-lowest homeownership rate, at 58.5%. Meanwhile, some 64.2% of homeowners in the islands have a mortgage.

The high average mortgage debt in Hawaii certainly shouldn’t come as a surprise. The state has the highest median home value in the nation. Coming in at no. 2: California.

West Virginia homeowners had the lowest average mortgage debt, at $114,583.

