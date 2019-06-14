After year-long closure, breathtaking Kalalau hiking trail will reopen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The much-anticipated reopening of Haena State Park and 11-mile Kalakau hiking trail on Kauai is set for Monday.
Both have been closed since record flooding in April 2018 left behind a trail of damage.
With the reopening, the state is remind visitors about new reservation requirements and fees for the natural attractions. The rules don’t apply to Hawaii residents.
The state said the restrictions are meant to curb the damaging effects of over-tourism.
The trail begins at the Haena State Park and is within the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park.
Members of the Friends of the Kalalau Trail group have been hard at work for months helping to restore the trail.
