Sunrise On The Road: Maui Film Festival

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Entering its much anticipated twentieth year of cinema-under-the-stars, the 2019 Maui Film Festival announced its full lineup of honorees, screenings and special events happening June 12-16, 2019 in Wailea.
To watch clips from Hawaii News Now Sunrise at the Maui Film Festival, use the video player below:
Taking place at the Celestial Cinema, located at the Wailea Gold and Emerald Golf Course, the Castle Theater at the state-of-the-art Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, and the Toes in the Sand Cinema, located on Wailea Beach behind the Four Seasons Maui, the festival will offer a full schedule of screenings and special events throughout the Wailea Resort.
Award ceremonies throughout the festival will honor Awkwafina, Maya Erskine, Joe Manganiello, Gina Rodriguez, Paul Rudd, Louie Schwartzberg and Olivia Wilde.
In addition to star-studded ceremonies, the schedule is packed with screenings of life-affirming films, inspiring filmmakers, and fabulous events that will highlight the culture, food, and beauty of Maui. Individual tickets and passes for the festival are on sale now at www.mauifilmfestival.com.
