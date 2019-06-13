Ex-Schofield Barracks employee charged in bribery conspiracy

By HNN Staff | June 13, 2019 at 12:31 PM HST - Updated June 13 at 5:01 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Schofield Barracks employee has been charged in connection with a bribery conspiracy.

Investigators claim Victor Garo leaked information over the last decade to help a Maine company get at least $12 million in contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense.

In exchange, court documents say, he got gifts, including a Jeep Rubicon, numerous guns, travel expenses paid for, a diamond ring and a Harley.

Prosecutors say Garo worked at Schofield with Franklin Raby, who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes last month.

