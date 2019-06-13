Company whose tow truck plowed into 10 cars: We’re cooperating with police

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The company whose tow truck plowed into 10 other cars in Windward Oahu on Wednesday after its brakes apparently failed apologized to those injured or impacted by the crash and said it is cooperating with authorities.
“We are in full cooperation with the authorities during this investigation,” said Pinky Tows, in a statement issued late Thursday. "We pray that God’s healing hands result in a full and speedy recovery for those injured and that we may find peace during this tragedy.”
Meanwhile on Friday, friends say Jim Braddock ― the 31-year-old man critically injured in the crash ― has a long road of recovery ahead of him.
“As far as the injuries to his body go, they should all heal," a family friend said, in a statement.
"For Jim’s head injuries, there are several, none of which, however, cannot be completely recovered from. That being said, only time will truly tell the complete extent of his injuries, so for the meantime it, unfortunately, is a wait and see situation. We truly have high hopes that he will have an astounding recovery but the process will be long.”
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon when a 2002 Kenworth tow truck apparently lost its brakes while headed northbound at the Likelike Highway off-ramp to Kahekili Highway.
Records show the 52-year-old woman who was driving the tow truck has dozens of traffic violations dating back a decade.
In the last eight months alone, the driver has been cited for driving with a mobile electronic device, an invalid safety check, no vehicle insurance, and a limit on her commercial drivers license.
Sources tell Hawaii News Now that the tow truck was also towing a vehicle over the weight limit.
And one witness said that seconds before the crash, she passed the tow truck and saw what looked like a cell phone in the driver’s hand.
Police have opened a negligent injury case in the wake of the crash, which also sent three others to the hospital. No arrests have been made.
Friends and family of Braddock describe him as an outgoing and warm person, and say they’re devastated to see the extent of his injuries.
Elton Shishido has worked with Braddock for about four years.
'To his wife and to his family, we’re praying for him. We’re praying for him, all of us. We’re gathering around as a team and we got our best wishes out to them,” Shishido said.
In addition to Braddock, three others were injured in the crash ― one seriously and two others who were in good condition.
Naomi Ichishita, 21, walked away from the crash with a few bruises.
She said everything happened so quickly.
“I just hear this awful crunching sound so then I look behind me and it looked like a semi-truck," she said. “It was just like plowing through everybody in the right lane and it happened so quick, the next thing I know, my car is whipped to the left.”
Other witnesses said the crash left them in shock.
“It was pretty unbelievable, just something you see in the movies,” said Andrew Reynoso, who rushed to help victims after the crash.
“You just saw the cars getting pushed, debris flying everywhere. The blue car was in the air at some point. It was pretty bad.”
If you would like to help the Braddock family, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.