After 2 pedestrian crashes, Kailua residents raise concerns about busy road

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in Kailua are raising concerns about a busy thoroughfare where two pedestrians were struck in two days.
On Tuesday, a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Oneawa and Kawainui streets around 9:30 p.m.
The day before, a woman was seriously injured while crossing Oneawa Street near Olomana street about 9 p.m.
Oneawa Street is also the road where twin brothers were struck in March.
“This is an ongoing problem on this street,” said resident Melinda Ramirez, who is among those calling for something to be done to make the street safer.
Those who live in the area say pedestrian crashes happen almost daily because drivers speed down Oneawa Street and hardly stop for people crossing the road.
“The traffic is so bad on this street. People just fly by and they don’t stop,” Ramirez said.
“Something has to be done because we have lived here since 2005 and we can hear the cars just screeching down the road and you know that they’re going really fast and you see children walking in the afternoon or people trying to ride their bikes.”
Benjamin Schreiner doesn’t live in Kailua, but walks along Oneawa Street often.
"If I'm walking through a crosswalk, it's not uncommon for a car to come right up, almost into the lines as I'm walking through,” Schreiner said.
Residents say speed bumps are probably not the answer, but say a greater police presence and better lighting might help improve the situation.
“I also think what would help is pedestrian lighting in the crosswalks," Schreiner said.
“You might see it in the inner city or bigger cities, but they have the light ups. You press the bottom and you have the cross walk will light up as pedestrians are walking through. I think that would definitely help."
