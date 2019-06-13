Hawaiian Airlines seeks Japanese-speaking flight attendants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is looking to hire Japanese-speaking flight attendants.
Hawaiian Airlines flies 31 non-stop flights weekly between Hawaii and Japan.
“We are excited to grow our 2,100-plus flight attendant ‘ohana with people who share Hawaiian’s commitment to safety and service excellence,” said Robin Sparling, vice president of In-Flight Services at Hawaiian Airlines.
With the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo just around the corner, Hawaiian Airlines recently received preliminary approval from the state Department of Transportation to provide additional service from Hawaii to Tokyo.
The airline has also announced intentions to launch four weekly non-stop flights between Fukuoka and Honolulu as soon as November 2019, pending government approvals for the new service.
Successful candidates for the flight attendant positions will serve Japan flights along with the carrier’s transpacific network.
For more information or to apply, click here and select requisition No. 19-0197.
