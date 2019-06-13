Forecast: Trade winds fade as the first day of summer arrives

The trade winds are here but not for long. There is an area of high pressure that is bringing us the trade winds, but they will fade as we get closer to the first day of summer on Friday. Winds will weaken and shift to the southeast from Friday through the weekend, leading to daytime sea breezes, spotty interior showers, and more muggy conditions. Trade winds may try and return early next week, but will likely remain lighter than normal for early summer.