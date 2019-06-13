Swell hampers efforts to salvage sailboat that ran aground at Magic Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rising south shore swell is hampering efforts to salvage a 32-foot vessel that ran aground earlier this week at Magic Island and causing a safety hazard.
The lagoon where the vessel remains was closed indefinitely Friday due to safety concerns.
Meanwhile on Friday, five people needed to be rescued after another boat ran aground in Waikiki. No injuries were reported, but the large catamaran apparently sustained serious damage.
The south shore is pushing up waves and creating choppy seas.
And it’s breaking apart the vessel that ran aground at Magic Island. That prompted city officials to close the Magic Island lagoon Friday afternoon as a salvage company works to remove the vessel.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the lagoon would be closed.
The sailboat ran aground Wednesday night, and pollution specialists on scene said oil did not appear to be leaking from the vessel.
The more immediate concern: Debris in the water.
The owner of the boat was sailing to Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor when the vessel ran aground. He was the only person on board, and reportedly swam safely to shore.
