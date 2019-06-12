‘Unstoppable’: A new film about Bethany Hamilton heads to the big screen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bethany Hamilton’s new film “Unstoppable” is on its way to the big screen.
The Kauai surfer became famous after she was bitten by a shark, defied odds and became a professional surfer. She was even inducted to the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in 2017.
“Unstoppable” is a continuation of Hamilton’s first film “Soul Surfer," which debuted in 2011. It will follow her journey as a professional.
Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures picked up the film earlier this year.
According to the film’s website, it will be showing at seven locations across the state. To see if it will be shown near you, click here.
