Sea Life Park sets the stage for Makapuu Twilight Concert series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea Life Park Hawai’i announces the 2019 lineup for its popular Makapu`u Twilight Concert Series, now in its fourth season. The series will present acclaimed local musicians performing outdoors in the breathtaking Makapu`u Meadows, with Saturday shows set for June 15 and August 17.
“Year after year, this unique concert series proves to be such a special gathering for our local community and visitors alike,” said Valerie King, Sea Life Park’s general manager. “We can’t wait for our guests to once again experience music from some of Hawaii’s biggest names, playing live in the heart of beautiful Waimanalo.”
Artists scheduled to appear include: Ben & Maila, Kapena, Makaha Sons, Anuhea, John Cruz, Natalie Ai Kamauu, Raiatea Helm, Kalani Pe’a and Kimie Miner.
Tickets to both show dates are on sale now, with general admission priced as low as $39.50 during an “Early Bird” window available through May 31 and July 31 for each event, and Sea Life Park Annual Passholders can score even bigger savings! VIP packages are also available, offering perks such as early entry into the Park after 12:00 p.m., early access to seating starting at 4:00 p.m. (general entry at 5:00 p.m.), artist meet-and-greets and more.
Tickets may be purchased at Seal Life Park’s box office, by contacting the Park at (808) 259-2500 or via sealifeparkhawaii.com.
