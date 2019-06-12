In ‘Save the Reef,’ young filmmaker sought to inspire rather than discourage

View this post on Instagram

⚠WARNING THIS IS OUR FUTURE⚠ We’re excited to premiere the official @savethereef documentary on June 13, 2019, but here’s a quick teaser as today we celebrate #worldreefday so watch it and let us know what you think in the comments below. Please also share this video with your followers and tag people who need to see it to help us spread awareness about this critical issue before it’s too late a few years. Sadly, this crisis is happening right under our noses and our future is bleak unless we make changes RIGHT NOW! The past few months, the @savethereef team has traveled to 7 countries documenting the conditions of coral reefs, oceans and marine life everywhere and you will be shocked at what we’ve discovered. Our findings will all be shared in the official SaveTheReef documentary directed by @amirzakeri and produced by @karmagawa so stay tuned for June 13, 2019…we are also showing an extended 5-minute trailer at the World Reef Day party hosted by @rawelementsusa tonight in Honolulu so if you’re there definitely go check it out! There’s still time to fix this problem when we work together, or you can ignore it and then we will all die together, along with all our wildlife and our planet too...it’s up to all of us! #saveourseas #karmagawa #savethereef