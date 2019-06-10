Rainbow Wahine Volleyball Adds New Key components to 2019 Squad

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is starting to prepare for the 2019 season, after a strong recruiting class that stretches to different areas of the US and the world.
“I think it's more diverse,” head coach Robyn Ah Mow said. “We went out and we looked for the best players and if they wanted to come. Instead of just localizing on the west coast, but i think the players coming in, we like them, their work ethic is awesome -- I think some of them will help us this year.”
Coach Ah Mow and staff have scoured the globe during the recruiting process, signing five incoming freshman, including Kamehameha-Kapalama graduate Braelyn Akana, Amber Igiede from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Hanna Hellvig all the way from Stockholm, Sweden.
“These girls that we recruited, love Hawaii,” Ah Mow said. “They're going to love being here and playing here.”
Besides the incoming freshman, the Wahine have signed a group of transfer students, many of whom are returning to the islands. They are looking to make an immediate impact on the team, using their recent spring game against Texas as a preview of what’s to come in 2019.
“I think it helps a great deal,” Ah Mow said. “Just for them being used to it, I don’t know how many people watch their games but I told them to get ready and I think the Texas game was a pretty good buffer for that.”
