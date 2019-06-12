Power outage impacts operations at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage is reportedly impacting operations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Wednesday morning.
Sources say TSA operations, check-in and other functions are delayed.
Officials say power was lost around 9:15 a.m. Most of the power has since been restored, however the inter-island terminal 1 remains without.
Passengers are reportedly being sent to the main terminal which was also without power for a short time.
It’s unclear if flights are delayed as a result of the outage.
Officials added that although power has been restored to some parts of the airport, it takes a while for systems to get back online, and there could be extra delays.
HECO crews are working alongside HDOT officials to restore power and figure out what went wrong.
