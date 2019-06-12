Man in his 60s seriously burned in a 2-alarm Ewa Beach house fire

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was hurt in a two-alarm house fire in Ewa Beach on Tuesday night.
Honolulu fire officials say a man in his 60s suffered burns to his upper torso. EMS said the 63-year-old reported being burned by a flammable liquid inside the house.
The fire started around 9:20 p.m. at a home on Kumimi Street near Kapapapuhi Point.
HFD says nine units with 34 personnel arrived on scene and had the fire under control just after 9:30 p.m.
The man was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.
Details on what ignited the fire are unknown at this time. Fire investigators remained on scene throughout the night.
This story will be updated.
