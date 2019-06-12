Legendary battleship ‘Mighty Mo’ graces newest forever stamp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday unveiled a new commemorative stamp that honors the “Might Mo” at a dedication ceremony aboard the World War II battleship USS Missouri.
The unveiling event coincided with the anniversary of the battleship’s commissioning ― exactly 75 years ago.
The stamp art depicts the Missouri in the disruptive camouflage she wore from her commissioning until a refit in early 1945.
The battleship was in service for decades, playing key roles in World War II, the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm.
But she's best known for hosting the ceremony that marked Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II.
“Our goal is nothing less than to make sure her story remains alive so that my grandson, who’s sitting right here, will someday bring his grandchildren to visit this ship and be able to tell her story,” said Michael Carr, of the USS Missouri Memorial Association.
“The Missouri and her crew absolutely exemplified our Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment,” added Rear Admiral Brian Fort, the Commander of Navy Region Hawaii.
Erica Mann Beauchemin’s father Charles was a lieutenant on the USS Arizona and also later went on to serve aboard the Missouri during World War II.
Mann Beauchemin attended the stamp ceremony not only as a loving daughter, but also as a proud U.S. Postal Service employee.
“Thinking of the story, the history that it brings, you know, it’s not just a picture of a ship, but what it means,” she said. “You know, every stamp has a story, and what a significant story that changed the world.”
The USS Missouri Forever stamp is now available for purchase at post offices nationwide or online at USPS.com.
