Kalihi man seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck in Kalihi on Tuesday morning.
Honolulu police said they’re still searching for a suspect in the attempted murder.
The incident happened at the Akepo Arms apartment complex on North King Street.
Police on scene are reviewing surveillance video to try to find a description of the suspect, the weapon that was used, and what led up to the stabbing.
