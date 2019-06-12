Kalihi man seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 45-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the neck in Kalihi on Tuesday morning.

Honolulu police said they’re still searching for a suspect in the attempted murder.

The incident happened at the Akepo Arms apartment complex on North King Street.

Police on scene are reviewing surveillance video to try to find a description of the suspect, the weapon that was used, and what led up to the stabbing.

