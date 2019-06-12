IRONMAN to Implement Rule Changes in 2019 World Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 IRONMAN World Championship will mark the first year of a new start to the triathlon that hopes to reduce clutter in certain areas of the race.
IRONMAN plans to implement 11 different wave starts, broken down by five minute intervals. this is all in reaction to the increase in the ability of the athletes that compete in Kona.
The decision to extend the wave start was made after extensive analysis of race data with the ultimate goal to reduce the peak athlete density going into the bike course.
These new start times do not affect the current cut off standards for the World Championship. - 2:20 for swimming and 10:30 for biking, they also still have to complete the race within 17 hours to be considered official finishers.
These new rule changes are something the organizers hope will create a fair race to all athletes.
The 2019 IRONMAN World Championship is set to take place October 12, in Kailua-Kona.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.