Hungry? L & L’s 52-cent plate lunch deal is even better this year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If 52-cent L & L plate lunches weren’t cheap enough, this year they’re even cheaper.
They’re free thanks to a generous donor who has stepped up and covered the cost of the plate lunches ahead of the annual event.
Every year to celebrate the birthday of L & L, the local-food eatery gives away 52-cent plate lunches at their Keeaumoku location inside Walmart.
Hundreds line up for the deeply discounted plates. Covered under the special are three lunch options: The kalua pork cabbage plate, chicken katsu, and hamburger steak.
This year, the annual celebration is now in its 14th year. It’s happening on June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those wanting to scoop up the free plates will have to be in line no later than 11:30 a.m.
The first 10 customers in line will get a month’s supply of Pepsi drinks. The first 100 will get a free L & L t-shirt.
All proceeds from the event, including the generous donation from the anonymous donor, will be given in full to Goodwill Industries of Hawaii.
“One of my favorite aspects of L & L is how our work inspires others to do good and and have passion for their community. The feeling of fulfillment is incredible. Thank you to our generous donor and all those who contribute to help those who are less fortunate,” President and COO or L & L Bryan Andaya said.
Last year, the event drew more than 1,500 participants.
