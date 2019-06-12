Humane society puts out call for towel donations after theft

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society put out a call for towel donations Tuesday after a theft at the nonprofit’s facility.
Christina Hunt, who runs philanthropy events and partnerships at the society, said on her LinkedIn account Tuesday that towels kept at the facility had been taken overnight.
She said the facility had received an influx of dogs and needed the towels to keep the animals clean.
“I'm so angry and sad for our rescues,” Hunt said.
“We use those towels to give them the cleanliness they deserve. This guy didn't just steal from donors, he stole from homeless animals who are just looking for a family to love them.”
The good news: The call for donations was quickly fulfilled.
On Tuesday, United Laundry donated two palettes of towels to the humane society.
