Heads up, book lovers! A massive annual book sale is happening this month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s nothing like getting lost in a good book.
In today’s world, where books have gone digital and paperbacks have turned into eReaders, book sales have dwindled.
But at the annual Friends of the Library of Hawaii book sale, crowds flock to McKinley High School for the popular event.
It’s said to be Hawaii’s largest book sale with more than 150,000 gently used books up for sale covering an array of genres, from politicos, to religion, fiction and many more.
The sale opens to the general public on June 22 at the McKinley High School Cafeteria and runs until June 30. For a complete list of hours, click here.
Now in its 72nd year, funds from the book sale go to benefit Hawaii’s 51 public libraries.
