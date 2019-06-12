Frozen berries sold at Costco stores in Hawaii recalled over Hepatitis A concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Frozen berries sold at Costco stores in Hawaii are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with Heptatis A.
The Food and Drug Administration said the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend from Townsend Farms, Inc. product has been recalled in San Diego, Los Angeles and Hawaii.
The affected products have a “Best By” date between Feb. 16 and May 4, 2020.
The FDA said none of the products has tested positive for Hepatitis A, and no illnesses have been reported.
The following products are affected:
- FEB1620,(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
- FEB1820,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
- FEB2920,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
- MAR0120,(A),(B),(C),or (D);
- APR1920,(B),(C), or (D);
- APR2020(A),(B),(C),(D),(E), or (F);
- APR2720(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
- APR2820(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
- MAY0220(A),(B),(C),(D),(E),(F),(G), or (H);
- MAY0420 (H).
