Former Crusader Yamamoto to make big league debut for Marlins on Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just today, it was announced the Florida Marlins will promote right-handed pitcher and former St. Louis crusader Jordan Yamamoto to make his Major League debut tomorrow, against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Yamamoto, 23, in 68 2/3 innings split primarily between Class-A Advanced and Double-A last year, notched a 1.83 ERA with a 85-to-14 K/BB ratio (11.1 K/9, 1.8 BB/9).
He also posted 2.08 ERA in 26 innings during the Arizona Fall League.
This season Yamamoto has totaled a 3.58 ERA with 8.8 K/9, 3.4 BB/9, 0.96 HR/9 and a 45.6 percent ground-ball rate through 65 1/3 innings of work.
In all, he has a 3.28 ERA with better than a strikeout per inning, MLB.com has Yamamoto ranked as the No. 17 prospect calling his curveball a “consistent plus pitch."
Yamamoto will not be the only Hawaii native that takes the field on Wednesday as former Warrior Kolten Wong will appear in the starting lineup for the Cardinals.
The game will be played at 10:00 am HST and be broadcast on FSML and FSFL.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.