Charges dropped against former Hilo doctor accused of drug trafficking

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Federal prosecutors are dropping all 40 charges against a Hilo doctor accused of ordering fake opioid prescriptions.
Court-appointed doctors say Dr. Ernest Bade is not mentally competent to stand trial.
The 80-year-old reportedly has dementia and is not expected to improve.
An indictment last October claimed Bade conspired with four of his female staffers in the opiod scheme. The women even flew to Maui to fill prescriptions when they were cut off by pharmacies in Hilo.
One woman has already pleaded guilty. The others are still being prosecuted.
