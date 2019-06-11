Business Report: American wealth

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bloomberg News created a chart that puts current distribution of wealth in context. The top 1% hold almost 40% of U.S. wealth. The last time things were like this was in the Great Depression. The top 1% get most of their income from stock dividends. Dividends come from companies selling goods and services. Goods and services are bought by the bottom 99%. The less money they have, the less they spend on goods and services.