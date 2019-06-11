Voyaging canoe Makalii is preparing for a trip to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The crew of voyaging canoe Makalii arrived Monday morning in Honolulu from Hawaii Island.
The double-hulled canoe departed Kawaihae Harbor on Friday. The 14 crewmembers are stopping over on Oahu as they prepare for a 10-day voyage to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
The group will set sail to the islands of Nihoa and Mokumanamana, which is located more than 300 miles north of Kauai.
“Being able to go there and sail aboard Makalii and being one of the other voyaging canoes like Hokulea that have gone before us, we just want to continue in that wake of all of our voyaging canoes continuing to sail back to these kupuna islands,” master navigator Chadd Paishon said.
The voyage is being called Hanaunaola. It is a reference to thriving generations and is aimed at “sustaining generations through voyaging.”
It comes after two years of Makalii’s dry dock refurbishment.
