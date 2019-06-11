Trade winds picking up slightly, hold through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect a slight increase to the easterly trade winds on Tuesday with modified sea breezes lingering over sheltered western slopes of all islands. Stable conditions will keep shower activity to a minimum through much of the week. Increasing moisture levels on Friday and Saturday may bring a brief period of elevated clouds and showers to the state.
Small south-southwest swells will maintain small surf along south facing shores the next couple of days. A larger south swell expected to arrive by the end of the week will continue through the weekend. This swell will likely produce advisory-level surf along south facing shores as it peaks Friday and Saturday. Small pulses of northwest swell will arrive from Thursday into the weekend while small surf will prevail along east facing shores.
