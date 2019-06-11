Years-long project to identify Korean War ‘unknowns’ at Punchbowl begins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of sets of unknown Korean War service members will be disinterred from Punchbowl cemetery so scientists can seek to identify them.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 652 sets of remains buried as “unknowns” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific will be disinterred.
The remains, buried during the 1950s and 60s, were recovered from North and South Korea.
“Given the large number of remains, the plan is to disinter the remains in seven phases over the next five to seven years," the accounting agency said.
The phases are based on the geographic region where the remains were recovered and other criteria.
The major project as the POW/MIA Accounting Agency is seeing great success in efforts to identify hundreds of unknown soldiers recovered after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
