Police seek man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Waimanalo

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.
Investigators said the man broke into the woman’s home in the Waimanalo area on Monday at around 11 p.m.
He allegedly assaulted her several times, took some of her belongings and forced her into his vehicle,
Officials said he then drove around for hours and continued to assault her before letting her free somewhere in the Windward area. She then flagged down police officers.
Police said she refused treatment and was taken back to her home.
Police said on top of kidnapping charges, the suspect is also wanted for burglary and robbery.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts are asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.