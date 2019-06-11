Multiple people arrested in kidnapping, sex assault case on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged several individuals in connection to an alleged kidnapping and assault investigation.
Authorities said four people were arrested in the case after a woman who was being treated at the Hilo Medical Center in late May said she was held hostage at a Hawaiian Paradise Park home.
While she was being held against her will, she said she was beaten, sexually assaulted, and threatened.
Police arrested Tammy K. Hodson, 50, Misty K. Kamelamela, 32, at the home, and Joel H. White, 40, in South Kohala last week.
Collectively, the charges they face include kidnapping, first-degree sex assault, terroristic threatening, and drug charges.
Hodson’s bail was set at $59,250 while White, who is accused of sex assault, was held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Joanna L. Kawelo, 35, was also arrested Monday in the Puna District for three outstanding warrants totaling $1,400 bail, and other warrants tied to the case.
Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident to come forward and call Detective Richard Itleong at (808) 961-2278.
