Man police describe as having ‘no front teeth’ wanted after a Waikele store robbery

WAIKELE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are looking for a man who allegedly held up a shop in the Waikele outlet mall with a shotgun.
Police say the armed robbery happened at the Levi’s store around 11:15 Monday morning.
It’s unknown what was taken from the store.
The suspect is believed to be in his 30S and is described as having no front teeth, according to police.
He was seen wearing a dark shirt, green cap and camo jogging pants during the time of the robbery.
Police said he brandished what appeared to be a long rifle during the ordeal.
He reportedly got away in a black 4-door Nissan with a license plate reading TSW 809.
A female passenger was seen in the suspect’s car. Surveillance video from the store has not yet been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
